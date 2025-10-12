In Profile is a monthly segment of We’re All Getting Older, where we meet real people navigating life with intention, delight, and just enough mess to keep things interesting.



Celeste Garcia

Celeste still marvels at their adaptability. “Gen Xers grew up analog,” she says. “Gen Zers grew up digital. They’re equipped in ways we may not be.” Meanwhile, she’s the one “in the rubber room” wondering how AI might change what it means to be human — joking that she might one day have a fully embodied AI son- or daughter-in-law.

What shines through all this is her delight in family, her sideways humor about the future, and her curiosity about how we’ll all navigate it together.

Celeste resides in Seattle, Washington. You can find out more about her here.

IN WHICH GENERATION DO YOU BELONG?

Gen X: 1965 - 1980

DO YOU WORK? IF SO, WHAT DO YOU DO?

Since leaving the corporate world, I have been really good at working hard for no pay. My kids attended Catholic school, so you’re basically under contract for volunteer hours. After several volunteering stints, I considered returning to work, but my husband encouraged me to find a creative outlet. I suspect he secretly wanted a 1950s housewife waiting with a cold martini for him when he got home. Trad Wifery is not something I’m good at. I figured out that if I stopped doing laundry, he would start doing it.

With his encouragement to pursue a creative endeavor, I started a blog and then, shortly after, began writing a novel. It took 10 years of meandering while I was busy with the kids. My first novel is now on the back burner because I leapfrogged my second novel ahead of it due to the immediacy of the subject matter. It’s a humorous speculative fiction mashup about a mother and daughter doing the usual nutso college admissions game as the rules are changing in real-time, and ultimately it might not matter as Artificial Intelligence shifts the world under their feet. Sound familiar?

As I await my agent to hopefully secure a book deal, the science fiction aspects of the story are quickly becoming sci-NON-fiction. I realized, after finishing the novel last fall, that I couldn’t stop thinking and talking about AI. People started avoiding me at parties and nobody in the produce section at the grocery store wanted to engage. My editor suggested I start a Substack, and “Getting Real About AI” was born. It’s been so rewarding to have humans react to my work and interact with me in real-time.

Writing a novel is lonely, and aside from my editor and agent providing feedback and line edits, I don’t really know what the outside world thinks of my writing. I often think my husband wishes he had indeed encouraged me to go back to work full-time 11 years ago when I suggested it. It would be less consuming, and of course, paychecks can be really nice.

WHAT WOULD THE 25-YEAR-OLD VERSION OF YOU THINK OF YOU TODAY? HOW ARE YOU MOST DIFFERENT FROM HER?

I met my husband when I was 25, so I would say things started looking up, but I couldn’t have imagined our good fortune, our beautiful children, the many fulfilling and fun adventures, and our wealth of friends. I might be surprised that I’m writing, but I think my 25-year-old self would be happy about it.

My younger self would think it’s absolutely nuts that I don’t drink anymore. Our generation never questioned our drinking habits. I have an unusual brain; I guess the euphemism is neurodivergent. At some point, I realized I would rather deal with and embrace my naked brain, avoid neurotoxins, and anything that alters my naturally wacky brain chemistry. It’s a personal choice, and I don’t mind that others around me drink. I am lucky to be an extra-extravert, and I’m uninhibited plenty enough without alcohol. I have never been happier.

My 25-year-old self would be awed that I no longer take sh*t from anyone besides my cat and occasionally my kids. I was the youngest of three girls raised by very traditional Catholic parents and we were taught to mind our P’s and Q’s, never question authority and to silently accept our lot in life.

I asked my husband how I’ve changed since he first met me; he pleaded the 5th. I know he was thinking about how much more assertive I am, but he would likely say aggressive. As the saying goes, men marry women hoping they will stay the same, and women marry men and try to change them.

The things that changed me profoundly were Microsoft — a survive or die atmosphere in the 90s and early 2000s. Fighting for my children — for my son’s physical health and my daughter’s mental health. We’ve come out the other side, and both my kids are magnificent and healthy, but having children is a life sentence. You never stop worrying.

WHAT HAS NOT CHANGED ABOUT YOU?

I’ve always been high-energy and ADHD. If anything, my ADHD has gotten worse as I’ve aged. Maybe because I decided to embrace it. I channel it for creativity. Hyperfocus allows me to sit at my computer and write for hours, and the world melts away. A rather crazy example of my hyperfocus was when my neighbor’s house caught fire. It was a 5-alarm fire. I did not hear any of it until my neighbor banged on my door. The firemen had arrived and were actively trying to put out the fire. I hadn’t heard a thing and had not looked up from my computer.

My older sisters were into gymnastics, so, of course, I followed. It taught me self-discipline, and all that training helped burn off my energy. I’m not sure I would’ve survived school if I weren’t physically exhausted every day. Lord knows where that energy would’ve gone, but likely nowhere good.

GOOD OR BAD, WHAT ABOUT YOUR STAGE IN LIFE HAS SURPRISED YOU SO FAR?

Maybe how much nothing surprises me. Everything imaginable under the sun has or will happen.

WHAT ONE HABIT ARE YOU ACTIVELY WORKING ON THESE DAYS?

I have a horrific habit of swearing. I have friends from Microsoft, and we all blame our swearing on those years. It wasn’t uncommon to be in a room of people yelling at each other and dropping F-bombs left and right. It was a way of establishing power that we adopted while playing both offense and defense. It is the hardest habit to break, and there is no rehab for swearing!

One of my many billion-dollar AI app ideas is “The Bleeper.” AI will anticipate when you’re about to swear and “bleep” it out. I thought with voice and pattern recognition, and wearables coming online, the time was finally right to launch, but I might have to wait until the Brain Computer Interface (BCI) is perfected and pervasive to avoid latency. I really love the thought of training my “Bleeper,” and giggle thinking about me carefully enunciating my most disgusting expletives into the nano microphone of my wearable device. “Mother F*cker...Tw*t Waffle....Ass Clown....”

WHAT COMES TO MIND WHEN YOU HEAR THE PHRASE ‘FULFILLING LIFE’? HOW HAS YOUR PERSPECTIVE ABOUT THIS CHANGED AS YOU GOT OLDER?

Expectations can disappoint. I believe the delta between expectations and reality is directly correlated to happiness and fulfillment. I have a few friends who grew up with affluence that they haven’t achieved in their adult life, and they seem dissatisfied. My family struggled in just about every way imaginable. I call it the “gift of deprivation.” I deeply appreciate everything I have — a loving husband, financial and emotional security, a crazy close relationship with my children, family vacations, the luxury to write and not need it to put food on my table. None of these things were guaranteed to me; most I thought not possible, so it’s all a wonderful surprise and deeply fulfilling.

WHAT ARE YOU MOST EXCITED ABOUT THESE DAYS?

Staying home is top of my list. Not going anywhere and writing about AI and how it might profoundly shift what it means to be human. COVID brought out my latent agoraphobic side, and writing really is my happy place. I also love my bed. Naps are the most glorious thing on earth, and I consider napping my superpower. Another business idea I have — because The Tech Bros tell us our jobs are going away, but we can all be solopreneurs — is Napping Coach. Of course, it will be an AI solar-powered app. I’m going to get on it really soon, but just the thought of it makes me sleepy.

IF YOU COULD GIVE SOME WORDS OF WISDOM TO SOMEONE 20 YEARS YOUNGER THAN YOU, WHAT MIGHT IT BE?

People need to learn for themselves, and I’m not sure I’m the person anyone should take advice from. I made every mistake in the book, and it made me who I am. I don’t want to deprive someone of their glorious mistakes. I think people learn way more from failures than triumphs. I know I did. But don’t go out there and try to fail. That’s dumb.

AND THE MOST IMPORTANT QUESTION: WHO WAS YOUR FAVORITE SINGER/BAND GROWING UP?

I can’t choose one. The soundtrack of my early childhood was Neil Diamond, Nat King Cole, Bert Bacharach, and Herb Alpert. This was the music my father listened to on the giant stereo/record player. I had older sisters, and we got into Fleetwood Mac, Foreigner, Styx, and Journey together. I transitioned to Duran Duran, Billy Idol, Madonna, Yaz, & Berlin in high school. I was totally new wave. (This statement must be said with a Valley Girl accent.)

