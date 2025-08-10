We're All Getting Older

We're All Getting Older

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Susan J Tweit's avatar
Susan J Tweit
8h

Wonderful profile! Thanks for the inspiration, Lou and Bridget. And the Brandi Carlile reference was just perfect!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Leo in L.A.'s avatar
Leo in L.A.
10h

Aaaand Bridget quoted Brandi Carlile, so that’s +10 points. 😂

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Lou Blaser and others
5 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Lou Blaser
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture