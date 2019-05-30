[97] A Mind-Body-Spirit Approach to Figuring Out Your Career Path

Julia James is a career coach who helps her clients get clear on their fulfilling careers. Her approach integrates body, mind, and spirit to get to the heart of what matters most for her clients. In this episode, Julia shares her process, how and why she uses a holistic approach when working with her clients. She also provides 3 practical steps that you can start on your own to explore an integrated mind, body, spirit approach to figuring out the answer to your big question.
