Second Breaks
[96] Financial Considerations for Your Career Move | Christina Gatteri
May 23, 2019

Managing the financial implications and costs of your career plans, including how to talk to your loved ones about the impact of your plans on the family’s budget. In this episode, I'm joined by Certified Financial Planner, Christina Gatteri.

We talked about financial freedom and planning for the future, and the things that we can do today — what Christina referred to as good money habits — to get us in a position to have choices tomorrow.

For the show notes, highlights, and links, visit https://secondbreaks.com/podcast

