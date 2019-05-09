[94] About Those Things You Feel You’re Not Good Enough to Do

I’m a little embarrassed to admit I have this list of things that I want to do but I’ve tagged them “impossible — as in I can’t do them. Because I don’t feel good enough or big enough. Or because I’m too this. Or not enough of that.



Doing this podcast was on that list for a long time. I dreamt and talked about producing a podcast for 2 years before I managed to pull enough mojo to do it in 2017.



As I’m officially planning for the 100th episode of this podcast (!) I wanted to share a bit of the behind the scenes.



What exactly happened back in 2017? How did I (finally) manage to pull this together? What did I do, and most importantly, what didn’t I do!