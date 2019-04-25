We're All Getting Older

Second Breaks
[92] Burnout: How to Detect, How to Prevent | Dara Paoletti
Lou Blaser
Apr 25, 2019

My guest today is Dara Paoletti – a certified life coach – who specializes in helping women beat burnout and get their life back. 

Highlights of Episode 92

  • How to recognize what Dara refers to as the “zombie” work-life.

  • Three common misconceptions around burn out

  • Being a workaholic doesn’t mean you’re heading to burnout. Conversely, burnout happens even to non-workaholics.

  • How to recognize the telltale signs of burnout

  • Small steps are the key to recovering from or preventing burnout

For the show notes, highlights, and links, visit https://secondbreaks.com/podcast

