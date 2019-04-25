[92] Burnout: How to Detect, How to Prevent | Dara Paoletti

My guest today is Dara Paoletti – a certified life coach – who specializes in helping women beat burnout and get their life back.
Highlights of Episode 92
How to recognize what Dara refers to as the “zombie” work-life.
Three common misconceptions around burn out
Being a workaholic doesn’t mean you’re heading to burnout. Conversely, burnout happens even to non-workaholics.
How to recognize the telltale signs of burnout
Small steps are the key to recovering from or preventing burnout
