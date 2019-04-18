[91] Getting Back on Your Feet From a Career Setback

Tiger Woods won the Masters title last Sunday, April 14, 2019. This is Tiger’s fifth Masters title – which in and of itself — is a feat.

But that it came up after a 10-year championship drought. After a series of personal problems – some quite public – and some pretty serious health issues. After he’s been written off, for all intents and purposes, by the industry where he’s staked his career. After a very public fall from the highest pedestal and hitting his rock bottom, which was also quite public.

To be able to get back on his feet, get back in the game, and win. That’s a totally different feat, in a league of its own.

Fortunately, few of us will suffer the kind of setback that Tiger experienced. I can only imagine the kind of grit, determination, and mental stamina to overcome such adversity. But we do experience our own defeats, instances when we feel we failed, or have been handed a blow that feels like the biggest setback in our lives.

For this episode, I want to talk about rising up, about getting back up on our legs when we feel we’ve failed or fallen down, and about never ever giving up on ourselves. I share 3 things that have helped me the most to get back on my feet when I’ve experienced my own setback.