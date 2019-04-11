[90] Is Independent "Gig" Work for You? | Jennie Nash

We're All Getting Older

Second Breaks
Lou Blaser's avatar
Lou Blaser
Apr 11, 2019

In this episode, I’m excited that we get to explore the independent work option from both the employer and employee perspective.
Jennie Nash is the founder of Author Accelerator, a book coaching service that has helped hundreds of writers complete their book projects by giving them the sustained editorial support they need. Her company’s business model was designed from the beginning to leverage the rising popularity of independent work as a valid option, and often a better choice for many workers.

In this episode, we talk about the pros and cons of the independent work path and how you can decide if this is the right career path for you. We also explored what it means to run a business designed to leverage gig workers, busted some employment myths, and explored what employers find important traits when considering independent workers.

