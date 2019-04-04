[89] Quarter Planning and Value of Showing Up

We're All Getting Older

Lou Blaser
Apr 04, 2019

In this episode, I share a little behind-the-scenes and talk a bit about my quarterly planning process, why I do it this way, and how I do it. I also talk about this idea of “showing up” for the value of showing up — and not for the intended results. This is something I’m actively working on because separating the effort from the results is a challenge for me. Have you mastered how to do this?

