We're All Getting Older

We're All Getting Older

We're All Getting Older
Second Breaks
[87] Is It the Right Career For You? How to Test Your Career Idea
0:00
-13:00

[87] Is It the Right Career For You? How to Test Your Career Idea

Lou Blaser's avatar
Lou Blaser
Mar 21, 2019

Wondering whether your idea for the new career is the right one for you to pursue? Here are 7 practical and accessible ways to test your idea before you spend too much time, energy and money pursuing it.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Lou Blaser · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture