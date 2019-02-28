My guest today is Margaret Vandergriff, who had been working in the non-profit world for 25 years, as a freelance grant writer. She’s made a pivot in recent years and her choice of a new career was largely informed and influenced by her own personal experiences.
In this episode, Margaret traces her career path, from the time she initially considered a career in classical music, to freelance grant writing for non-profit organizations, to her most recent pivot helping empty nesters and folks who are looking to relocate geographically.
[84] Letting Your Experiences Guide Your Next Career Move | Margaret Vandergriff
Feb 28, 2019
Second Breaks
Coffee chats with people I want to learn from — about life, work, becoming, and figuring things out (often in midlife, but not always). Hosted by Lou Blaser.
