We're All Getting Older
Second Breaks
[84] Letting Your Experiences Guide Your Next Career Move | Margaret Vandergriff
Lou Blaser
Feb 28, 2019

My guest today is Margaret Vandergriff, who had been working in the non-profit world for 25 years, as a freelance grant writer. She’s made a pivot in recent years and her choice of a new career was largely informed and influenced by her own personal experiences.
In this episode, Margaret traces her career path, from the time she initially considered a career in classical music, to freelance grant writing for non-profit organizations, to her most recent pivot helping empty nesters and folks who are looking to relocate geographically.

