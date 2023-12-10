☕️ the main thing

I can't remember when this started. Perhaps, it's been like this all my life? But somewhere in my late 30s I noticed a pattern that happens for me around the end of the year.

It starts sometime after the (US) Thanksgiving weekend. "It" being this slow sinking feeling, like this inch-by-inch slide from the top of the house to the very bottom, to the basement with the obligatory solitary bulb. Once, when I was reading about Lincoln's melancholy, I thought, "Yeah, that's the word."

Like the fog, this sinking feeling progresses slowly. All month long. By around the Christmas holidays, I've usually made my way quietly, to the basement.

I say 'quietly' because for years and years, this march to the basement during what's supposed to be the happiest month of the year? I did it secretly, masked by merry smiles and joyous everything.

Who wants to be the Debbie Downer when everybody's belting out a Mariah Carey? Who needs to see a sad face during 'Fa la la la la'?

The first time I admitted to it was on the couch at my therapist's sunny office. She told me sadly (or happily?), I'm not alone in this. Lots of other people feel this way, too, for all kinds of reasons. She asked if I could point to any particular experience that might be subconsciously triggering the melancholy. I said that years and years ago, my father was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer on November 27th. He passed away exactly a month later, on December 27th.

Perhaps that's the reason? Perhaps, the mind remembers — even if not consciously called upon — and it releases the chemicals that produce the urge to sink down? I don't know, honestly, because I can't remember when this annual holiday trek to the basement started.

But that conversation with my therapist helped me realize I need not keep it a secret. Which means, perhaps, I need not pretend. At least not all the time. And not to everyone.

Have you ever tried to sound, look, and act happy when you're feeling the exact opposite? Yeah...

So, I gingerly started telling some people about this thing that happens to me in December. Most of the people I tell about it understand, ask for no extended explanation, and simply say, "I'm here for you."

But some, I'm sure, out of concern or desire to be helpful, try to diagnose the why of things, or encourage me to try and be happy (because "That's what Christmas is all about"). One or two say, "It's all in your head."

I've long understood and accepted that not everybody understands these things, these unexplainable bouts that happen for no particular reason. So, I do not argue.

What a lifetime of having these experiences has taught me is to find and hold dear, the people who get it. The people who I can be vulnerable with, and with whom I can share, "It's that time of the year." And they will be there for me without feeling the need to drag me out of the basement. They know and trust that I will not choose to stay down there. That I will get up and walk up the stairs on my own. Soon enough.

They trust that I'll be out in the sun by December 31st, ready to greet the new year with great cheer. No acting required.

Is your December sad too? I understand. I'm here for you.

