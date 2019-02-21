[83] Enabling Life Experiences Thru Career Change | Tim DeBellis

How we can experience life as much as we can without “the career” getting in the way? I've enjoyed many interesting conversations since I started this podcast in June 2017. Through interviews with gracious guests, I've learned of different inciting incidents for a career change and as many varied perspectives on fears, risks, and challenges. One of the most memorable conversations I've had the privilege of having is with Tim DeBellis — aeronautics engineer turned management consultant in the Healthcare Industry, turned coffee-shop-owner and operator, turned Real Estate professional. His view on life experiences and careers is definitely one of the most refreshing ones I've heard. Instead of his career becoming a pair of handcuffs that chains him to one path, Tim uses career shifts to go with the flow, try out things, and experience different aspects of life.
Second Breaks
Coffee chats with people I want to learn from — about life, work, becoming, and figuring things out (often in midlife, but not always). Hosted by Lou Blaser.
About The Host: Lou Blaser is a corporate escapee turned writer, podcast host, and resident philosopher-next-door. She writes We're All Getting Older — a newsletter about joy, purpose, and figuring out what matters now. She's also the author of Break Free: The Courage to Reinvent Yourself and Your Career.
