[82] When Your Career Path Isn't What You Thought It Would Be | Denise Walsh

Denise Walsh started her professional life as a clinical psychologist. It was the career path she’d chosen for herself. But after working at a local mental health organization for several years, she realized that it wasn’t the path she wanted to be on after all.
In this episode, Denise and I talk about why she left what was a “safe career path” to create a business with her husband.
Denise shares what it was like for her in the beginning and her big Aha moments that helped her build a successful career in direct sales.
A Few Takeaways from Episode 82:
The skills we learned from school or previous jobs will always be useful even if we were to change careers.
The feeling of jealousy is a signal that we can harness to our advantage (instead of feeling bad about ourselves or others).
Just because our college education might lead us down one career doesn’t mean we are “stuck” with this path for the rest of our professional life.
We may not feel 100% confident or have all the skills when we’re starting something new. Surrounding ourselves with the right people could be the difference between making it and quitting.