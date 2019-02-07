We're All Getting Older

[81] Who You're With During a Career Pivot is Critical
Lou Blaser
Feb 07, 2019

We all know that surrounding ourselves with the right people — folks who support us, lift us up, and encourage us — is important. This cannot be more important as when we’re embarking on a career pivot or a career change.

