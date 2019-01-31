[80] Following Your Instincts and Creating Your Own Path | Amy Lippmann

Amy Lippmann’s career journey is an inspiring story of being open to listening to those whispers, to allowing the exploration, and to seeing what new roads open for her. Today, Amy runs her business, Marketing for Health Coaches, but she did not start there. In fact, she created this unique path for herself after trying different hats and roles.
Highlights of Episode 80:
How Amy Lippmann created a unique career path for herself
Following her instincts and exploring where it could take her
How Amy started her health coaching business while keeping a 9-to-5 job
What she did to get her first clients
What helped her during her many career pivots and transitions
