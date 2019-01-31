We're All Getting Older

We're All Getting Older

We're All Getting Older
Second Breaks
[80] Following Your Instincts and Creating Your Own Path | Amy Lippmann
0:00
-25:44

[80] Following Your Instincts and Creating Your Own Path | Amy Lippmann

Lou Blaser's avatar
Lou Blaser
Jan 31, 2019

Amy Lippmann’s career journey is an inspiring story of being open to listening to those whispers, to allowing the exploration, and to seeing what new roads open for her. Today, Amy runs her business, Marketing for Health Coaches, but she did not start there. In fact, she created this unique path for herself after trying different hats and roles.

 Highlights of Episode 80:

  • How Amy Lippmann created a unique career path for herself

  • Following her instincts and exploring where it could take her

  • How Amy started her health coaching business while keeping a 9-to-5 job

  • What she did to get her first clients

  • What helped her during her many career pivots and transitions

For the show notes, highlights, and links, visit https://secondbreaks.com/podcast

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Lou Blaser · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture