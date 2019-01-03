[76] 2018 Reflections and 2019 Intentions

We're All Getting Older

Jan 03, 2019

On this first episode for the year, I’m taking a moment to reflect on the three things that I’m most proud of in 2018 and the three things that I plan to focus on in 2019.

