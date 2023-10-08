☕️ the main thing

The adult in the room isn't always the oldest person in the room. Conversely, the youngest one isn't necessarily the most immature by default.

That's because emotional maturity is one of those things that's not about how long we've been on Earth. Just because we're [insert age here] doesn't mean squat.

Although we tend to expect that it does.

We can be fifty-five on the outside and be five and a half in terms of our impulses and how we communicate.

Emotional maturity has little to do with our chronological age.

It’s common knowledge that certain parts of the brain don't develop fully until the mid-20s. The prefrontal cortex, among other things, is responsible for managing risk-taking behavior. And the fact that it's pretty much under construction until around age 25 may account for why teenagers do the scary things they do.

So, that's an element of maturity that is associated with our physiological development (and by extension, our age).

But on balance, our emotional maturity has more to do with our emotional intelligence — how we choose to respond to any given situation — rather than our age.

So… how do we become emotionally mature?

(asking for a friend)

Simply being in midlife (or having fully developed brains) doesn't mean we are emotionally mature. We can be fifty-five on the outside and be five and a half in terms of our impulses and how we communicate. Just the same, someone can be quite young and seem wiser than their years.

Some of us have had the gift of a nourishing childhood where we picked up the values and mental habits that cultivated our maturity. For many, it's the hard slog of adult life and the well-earned lessons from experiences that shape their emotional maturity level.

Emotional Maturity keeps us from acting out in ways that are against our own interests and are inconsistent with the person we want to be.

I found tons of online quizzes that supposedly test our level of maturity — many of those seem more for entertainment purposes only.

The School of Life proposes a simple way of gauging our maturity level. It’s less a quiz and more of a personal reflection tool. We simply ask this one deceptively simple question that goes to the heart of emotional maturity. And our response can point to our emotional age.

When someone on whom we depend emotionally lets us down, disappoints us, or leaves us hanging and uncertain, what is our characteristic way of responding?

Our response may point to the following hallmarks of immature behavior. We can grade ourselves on a scale of 1-10 according to our tendencies.

Sulking, i.e., simultaneously being very upset and not explaining to the person why we are upset; Getting furious and extremely angry, displaying titanic rage; Denying our feelings, putting up a wall of indifference, and saying we don't care.

(How are you doing so far? I share my personal answer to this in The Last Word section below.)

These three types of responses then point us to the main markers of emotional maturity.

It’s nice to think that we’ve all outgrown these response styles. That we’re “too old” for such antics. But I think it’s safe to say that we all know adults and grown-ups (ahem) who react in similar fashion — if not always, then from time to time.

BOTTOM LINE

Being emotionally mature can have a positive impact on our relationships. But more than that, I think we need emotional maturity for ourselves — to give us a better ability to navigate the ups and downs while living our lives.

It keeps us from acting out in ways that are against our own interests and are inconsistent with the person we want to be.

Emotional maturity may not prevent disappointments and frustrations, but it gives us a better chance of not being felled by them.

🔗 building on this

What is Maturity? What is that quality of maturity that marks the adult we need in the room? Dr. Eric S. Jannazzo makes the case that we need maturity for each other and for ourselves.

7 Tips to Raising an Emotionally Healthy Child. As parents, we are naturally attuned to our kids' physical health. How often do we take the time to sit back and ask ourselves: how emotionally healthy are our children?

Video: The difference between adults and grown-ups | TED Talk. Dr. Lisa Damour differentiates the 'merely adult' from the really grown-up. This is an oldie but a goodie! And really good if you've got a teenager or two. You may find yourself laughing and nodding vigorously.

📣 hear hear

"What makes Superman a hero is not that he has power but that he has the wisdom and the maturity to use that power wisely." — Christopher Reeves

💬 last word

Okay. Time to fess up.

I very rarely display rage. And I don't like myself when I sulk, so I avoid doing that. But I’m very good at denial and putting up a wall of indifference. This has been my coping mechanism for as long as I can remember.

Here's the thing: This response mechanism may help me in the immediate instance. But it only adds up to tremendous hurt in the long run.

So, that's the work I've been focused on. Bringing down the wall. Finding the words to communicate and learning to accept my vulnerability.

How about you? How did you fare?

Here’s to a joyful and easeful week ahead.

Cool Beans,

Lou Blaser