[74] The Courage to Go After Your Dreams | Amani Roberts

Highlights of Episode 74
What it’s like to leave a successful corporate career in Hospitality and Entertainment and pursue a career as a DJ
Amani’s main concerns and fears when he left the corporate world and how he addressed those.
How a career transition can surprise you and teach you things about yourself you never knew
How Amani addressed skeptics
How to remain creative even when working a ‘non-creative’ 9-5 corporate job
A truly fun and unique team-building experience
