We're All Getting Older

We're All Getting Older

We're All Getting Older
Second Breaks
[74] The Courage to Go After Your Dreams | Amani Roberts
0:00
-41:25

[74] The Courage to Go After Your Dreams | Amani Roberts

Lou Blaser's avatar
Lou Blaser
Nov 29, 2018

Highlights of Episode 74

  • What it’s like to leave a successful corporate career in Hospitality and Entertainment and pursue a career as a DJ

  • Amani’s main concerns and fears when he left the corporate world and how he addressed those.

  • How a career transition can surprise you and teach you things about yourself you never knew

  • How Amani addressed skeptics

  • How to remain creative even when working a ‘non-creative’ 9-5 corporate job

  • A truly fun and unique team-building experience

For the show notes, highlights, and links, visit https://secondbreaks.com/podcast

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Lou Blaser · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture