The Vulcan salute, "Live long and prosper" — and its less well-known reply, "Peace and long life" — seem an appropriate way to get into this week's topic.

What does long life mean to you? 80? 90? 100?

Maybe, you don't want to live to a hundred. I'm still on the fence, myself. 😉

But surely, we can learn something about living long and healthy from the people who have lived the longest.

A long and healthy life is not an accident.

It begins with good genes. But winning the genes lottery is only a small part of the equation.

The often-referenced Danish Twin Study established that only about 20% of our longevity is determined by our genes. This observation is supported by other studies as well.

Though it is widely believed that long life runs in families for genetic reasons, estimates of life span “heritability” are consistently low (∼15–30%).

The way we live — our lifestyle — has a greater impact on our life span and, most importantly, how healthy we are while living it!

Where in the world are the Blue Zones?

Explorer and educator Dan Buettner and his team spent years studying what they call "Blue Zones", regions of the world where a higher-than-usual number of people live much longer than average — with vim and vigor.

There are currently five regions on this list: Sardinia, Italy; Okinawa, Japan; Nicoya, Costa Rica; Ikaria, Greece; and Loma Linda, California (yes, in the US!)

In his book Blue Zones: Secrets for Living Longer, Buettner tells the stories of the people living in these regions. He also distills the nine lessons that he and his team gleaned from studying the Blue Zones and the attributes that are common across the regions.

Move Naturally: Be active without having to think about it

“Hara Hachi Bu”: Painlessly cut calories by 20%

Plant Slant: Avoid meat and processed foods

Grapes of Life: Drink red wine in moderation

Purpose Now: Take the time to see the big picture

Downshift: Take time to relieve stress

Belong: Participate in a spiritual community

Loved Ones First: Make family a priority

Right Tribe: Be surrounded by those who share Blue Zone values

"If you live the average American lifestyle, you may never reach your potential maximum lifespan. You might even fall short by as much as a decade. But what if you could follow a simple program [...] and get back that extra decade of healthy life that you may unknowingly be squandering?" — Dan Buettner

Leave a comment

SPONSOR

Today’s issue is sponsored by Midlife Uprising. Founded and hosted by age agitator Yvonne Marchese, this community brings together women of all ages to reimagine what’s possible as they grow older and support each other as they rock their next chapters. Find out more and join the Midlife Uprising Community and continue to make waves as you age.

🔗 building on this

What’s the ideal age to retire? Never, according to a neuroscientist. If you want to live a satisfying, long life, Daniel Levitin has some advice for you: Stay busy. But not with busy work or trivial pursuits, but with meaningful activities.

Why Gen Xers need to get serious about longevity. The youngest of the sandwich generation — "the responsible generation" that is busy working, taking care of their aging parents, their own children, and themselves — hits 43 this year. We have it tough all around, from juggling our work and family lives to managing our health and finances. But we are at the prime of our lives. We are in a position to take control of our health and change our behaviors before it’s too late.

📣 hear hear

“If you could be at your mental peak for an extra 20 years, imagine what you could contribute to society." — Peter Diamandis

🎙 what’s playing

How Much Money Is Enough To Be Happy in Retirement

Imagine you'd just won the jackpot or the lottery. Would you retire immediately, quit working, and just enjoy life?

If you've ever thought this, you'd want to listen to my conversation with author, entrepreneur, and two-time retiree, Luke Mathers.

Luke first retired at 31, after selling his practice and business. He moved back to Australia with his young family and focused on what he thought retirement was all about — golfing, surfing, and enjoying life.



Let me cut to the chase and say that Luke un-retired and went back to his profession (optometry) not too long after he first retired.



Today, in his 50s, Luke has retired again from optometry, but he's learned his lesson from the first round. His version of retirement is very much in line with what I've been referring to as modern retirement.

💬 last word

TBH, there are days when I’d like to get lucky and make it to a century. And there are days when I’m like, “No, thank you.”

But the one thing I know is that I’d like to avoid the cocktail of meds that I’m seeing more and more of my friends having to manage. Making a lifestyle change is definitely the way I’d rather go, though that is easier said than done (like most things)!

What are your feelings about reaching 100?

In the meanwhile, here’s to a joyful and ease-ful week ahead.

Cool Beans,

Lou Blaser