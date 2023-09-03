I re-read Edith Wharton's "The Age of Innocence" recently. I don’t know; I may have been irrationally hoping for magic in this re-reading. 🤭 A different ending. One where Newland Archer does not walk away. He, instead, joins his son, walks up the stairs, and reconnects with Countess Olenska.

After all, at 57 and widowed, Archer is finally free. He has lived a life of duty and met the expectations set by his family and society. Isn't it time — isn't it ‘just fair’ — to finally be doing something for himself?

"Because once, when I asked him, he gave up the thing he wanted the most."

— May Welland Archer, The Age of Innocence

Alas, no amount of re-reading the novel will change Wharton's ending. Many of her faithful readers lament Archer's decision to walk away, ultimately. "Newland's inaction," they call it. The theme of his life, they say.

This is a common piece of advice.

The sentiment — to finally follow our passion or do the things we've always wanted to do — is common advice by or given to midlifers. We are advised to consider Rabbi Hillel's most quintessential: "If not now, when?"

And, of course, what we’re talking about extends beyond matters of the heart. The advice applies to all sorts of postponed and shelved dreams about everything and anything.

The question is, is this actually true? Should we rekindle old dreams?

Oh, it would have been the romantic ending for Newland Archer, for sure.

Yet, we could argue Archer, at 57, was not the same person who made the difficult choice and sacrificed so much several decades earlier.

No matter the younger Archer's rationale, he has become the person who lived by that decision. He has lived his life a certain way according to the priorities set for him and by him.

And now, even though those constraints no longer exist, that other possibility no longer holds the same pull.

We are not the same people.

In midlife, the thing ‘we've always wanted to do’ can show up as a possibility — something we can pursue again or once and for all. We may now have the resources, the time, and the wherewithal.

We know the action that would generate the most applause: to reconnect with such old interest and passion. To fully embrace it and revel in the chance to finally be going after what we want. Certainly, these are the kinds of stories celebrated in social media and written about in articles and books.

But we also know not all dreams are meant to be rekindled.

Once, I may have considered this cowardice. A lack of daring. Now, in midlife, I realize it’s not as simple as that.

Less lauded are the hundreds of thousands of decisions made to turn away. To cherish the dream for what it was while accepting that one has become a different person from the one who dreamt it.

