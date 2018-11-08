[71] Evaluating Your Career Choice

Is there a way to know for sure that your decision to pursue a new career path is the right thing for you to do? We explore what’s really behind this question and discuss 3 things you can do to get comfortable with your decision.
Topics Discussed in Episode 71
In the intro: How to plan for your career move and an invitation to join the Plan Your Pivot in 5 Days challenge
The underlying beliefs and thoughts that drive our desire to get assurance about our career decision or choice
The best way to get comfortable with your career choice
Alternatives for evaluating your career choice, if the ‘best way’ isn’t feasible
The most important thing to remember and to do!