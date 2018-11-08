We're All Getting Older

[71] Evaluating Your Career Choice
Lou Blaser
Nov 08, 2018

Is there a way to know for sure that your decision to pursue a new career path is the right thing for you to do? We explore what’s really behind this question and discuss 3 things you can do to get comfortable with your decision.

Topics Discussed in Episode 71

  • In the intro: How to plan for your career move and an invitation to join the Plan Your Pivot in 5 Days challenge

  • The underlying beliefs and thoughts that drive our desire to get assurance about our career decision or choice

  • The best way to get comfortable with your career choice

  • Alternatives for evaluating your career choice, if the ‘best way’ isn’t feasible

  • The most important thing to remember and to do!

