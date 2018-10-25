[69] Three Things You Absolutely Need to Move Forward With Your Career Plans

Highlights of Episode 69
In the intro, I discuss why work is one of the most important parts of life
I also talk about one movie that’s made such a big impact on me 🤓 and how it relates to my attitude toward work
Why many of us, despite how much we want to make a career move or a career change, are unable to do so
Stephen Covey’s second habit (Begin with the end in mind) and what this means for your career plans
How to effectively plan for your career move and what to focus on
The three kinds of resources you need to make your career move happen and how to plan for each