Second Breaks
[69] Three Things You Absolutely Need to Move Forward With Your Career Plans

Lou Blaser
Oct 25, 2018

Highlights of Episode 69

  • In the intro, I discuss why work is one of the most important parts of life

  • I also talk about one movie that’s made such a big impact on me 🤓 and how it relates to my attitude toward work

  • Why many of us, despite how much we want to make a career move or a career change, are unable to do so

  • Stephen Covey’s second habit (Begin with the end in mind) and what this means for your career plans

  • How to effectively plan for your career move and what to focus on

  • The three kinds of resources you need to make your career move happen and how to plan for each

Ready for more?

