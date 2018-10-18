[68] Working Parents: Maximizing Time With Your New Baby | Ayelet Marinovich

Ayelet Marinovich is a pediatric speech-language pathologist who works with families with infants and toddlers. She is the founder of Strength-in-Words, a podcast and an educational resource providing access to high-quality, evidence-based resources and connections to other parents and professionals so they can have peace of mind they are supporting their children to the best of their ability.
Highlights of Episode 68
How Strength-in-Words got started
Common misconceptions new parents have about how their babies learn/play
Recognizing impossible standards that are spread through social media like Instagram, Pinterest, and Facebook
How to feel less guilty about the time you spend with your new baby when you’re a working parent
How to maximize your limited time with your baby or toddler