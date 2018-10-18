We're All Getting Older

[68] Working Parents: Maximizing Time With Your New Baby | Ayelet Marinovich
Oct 18, 2018

Ayelet Marinovich is a pediatric speech-language pathologist who works with families with infants and toddlers. She is the founder of Strength-in-Words, a podcast and an educational resource providing access to high-quality, evidence-based resources and connections to other parents and professionals so they can have peace of mind they are supporting their children to the best of their ability.

Highlights of Episode 68

  • How Strength-in-Words got started

  • Common misconceptions new parents have about how their babies learn/play

  • Recognizing impossible standards that are spread through social media like Instagram, Pinterest, and Facebook

  • How to feel less guilty about the time you spend with your new baby when you’re a working parent

  • How to maximize your limited time with your baby or toddler

