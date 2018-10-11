We're All Getting Older

We're All Getting Older

[67] Using Play for Problem-Solving and Strategic Planning | Melissa Dinwiddie
[67] Using Play for Problem-Solving and Strategic Planning | Melissa Dinwiddie

Lou Blaser
Oct 11, 2018

Melissa is Chief Instigator and lead facilitator of Creative Sandbox Solutions™, a creative consultancy that helps organizations future-proof their people and their plans through the strategic use of play.

Highlights of Episode 67

  • How “playing” with Lego blocks can help with problem-solving and strategic planning

  • Avoiding perfectionist tendencies

  • Addressing the fear of the “blank page”

  • Being open to exploring options (instead of shutting down everything right away)

  • Proceeding with your idea when you’re overcome with dread

