[67] Using Play for Problem-Solving and Strategic Planning | Melissa Dinwiddie

Melissa is Chief Instigator and lead facilitator of Creative Sandbox Solutions™, a creative consultancy that helps organizations future-proof their people and their plans through the strategic use of play.
Highlights of Episode 67
How “playing” with Lego blocks can help with problem-solving and strategic planning
Avoiding perfectionist tendencies
Addressing the fear of the “blank page”
Being open to exploring options (instead of shutting down everything right away)
Proceeding with your idea when you’re overcome with dread