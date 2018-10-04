[66] Dealing with Depression While Growing my Career

In honor of the upcoming World Mental Health Day, I wanted to share my experience with depression while working and growing a career.

My goals for sharing my experience in this episode are:

1) To remove the stigma and shame associated with having mental health challenges or asking for professional help. There’s nothing wrong with seeking professional help. You’re just taking care of yourself. And there are so many people who have the same issue. You are not alone.

2) To share my personal self-care routine. While I am not at all suggesting that what I do will work for you (I don’t have medical training!), hearing about how other people are keeping depression in check through their daily normal routines can only help.

3) To emphasize that you can still be successful in spite of, or in addition to, your depression or other mental health challenges that you may be going through right now.