“We do not learn from experience. We learn from reflecting on experience.”

— John Dewey

The first half of 2023 is in the books.

That’s 25 weeks. 180 days. 259,200 minutes. ⏳

What have we learned? How have we improved? How are we better people?

In Yogi Berra’s indelible words, “Life is a learning experience. Only if you learn.”

And we only learn when we pause from all the running around (or endless scrolling) and reflect on our experiences.

I hope you take some time this weekend to do that. It’s good for personal growth, and it’s good for the soul.

In the interest of sharing (and also to show that I eat my own dog food 😂), here are 5 lessons I’ve learned in the first 6 months of this year:

Stress is contagious. Be as selective as you possibly can about the energy you surround yourself with. Your body and brain will thank you. Gratitude is a choice. It isn't about making lists. It's the lens through which you see your life. It's a state of being that you choose to be in. Your work can be your practice. You become what you do every day. Choose the activities that take up most of your attention and energy. You have to constantly remind yourself of what's important. It's a noisy world. It's so easy to get distracted or to get pulled into other people's priorities. When going after a goal, find the action that has the highest likelihood of a domino effect. Prioritize the list, not according to what's urgent or easy to check off, but based on impact.

Sometimes, we sit down for these reflections and what we realize is that we’ve made some ooopsies, maybe even big ones that can have lasting effects. We can’t change the past. It’s what we do from hereon that matters. But it starts with forgiving ourselves for the mistake. How to Forgive Yourself (and Actually Mean It)

Who doesn’t want to be happier? Maybe reflecting upon your experiences led you to realize you need more happiness and joy in your life. Whether your happiness meter is currently at 4 or at 8, asking yourself these two questions every night will help.

Recall a specific memorable experience you’ve had early this year. Memorable could mean a good experience or a bad one. Pick out just one takeaway from that experience.

Keeping Our Brains Healthy with Allison Liu

Speaking of reflections, there is one thing that’s crucial to our ability to reflect and learn — our brain!

As Brain Health Professional Allison Liu emphasized, our brain is the most important organ in our body. “It is the organ of our personality, our character, our intelligence, and our memories.” And we must do everything we can to protect it and take care of it!

In this last episode in our Midlife Well-Being series, Allison walks us through the 11 risk factors that impact our brain health.

You’re going to need a pen and paper. 😉

I need your help 🙏🏼

I’m exploring a potential book project and would love to hear your thoughts about this question:

“What do you think or how do you feel about the word retirement?”

Just hit reply or leave a comment on the post. I so appreciate your help.

