[60] Why Retirement Shouldn't be the Goal | Damion Lupo

Damion outrightly rejects regret and speaks to it as the ultimate life failure. In this episode, we talk about his approach to living a full-filled life. He shares why he hates the word retirement and the problem with having it as a target goal.
Highlights of Episode 60
The problem with retirement
The idea of ‘booking it’ and how not to postpone everything until ‘someday’
What wealth is and isn’t
How to view competition in the workplace
Breaking the ‘golden shackles’ problem
Damion’s process change that allowed him to manage his fears