We're All Getting Older

We're All Getting Older

We're All Getting Older
Second Breaks
[60] Why Retirement Shouldn't be the Goal | Damion Lupo
0:00
-36:06

[60] Why Retirement Shouldn't be the Goal | Damion Lupo

Lou Blaser's avatar
Lou Blaser
Aug 23, 2018

Damion outrightly rejects regret and speaks to it as the ultimate life failure. In this episode, we talk about his approach to living a full-filled life. He shares why he hates the word retirement and the problem with having it as a target goal.

Highlights of Episode 60

  • The problem with retirement

  • The idea of ‘booking it’ and how not to postpone everything until ‘someday’

  • What wealth is and isn’t

  • How to view competition in the workplace

  • Breaking the ‘golden shackles’ problem

  • Damion’s process change that allowed him to manage his fears

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Lou Blaser · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture