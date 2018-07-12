[56] Establish Authority by Teaching Your Expertise | Gregg Eiler

Instructional Designer Gregg Eiler joined me in this episode to talk about how we can use our hard-earned expertise to establish our authority in our field and create a new career path or new revenue source by turning that knowledge into a course or a program.
Highlights of Episode 56
The benefits you gain by teaching your expertise
Topics that make for good course subject matters
How to compete with all the information that’s already out and available in the internet
Where to start if you’re thinking about teaching your expertise
The importance of putting the learner first and foremost