We're All Getting Older
Second Breaks
[56] Establish Authority by Teaching Your Expertise | Gregg Eiler

Jul 12, 2018

Instructional Designer Gregg Eiler joined me in this episode to talk about how we can use our hard-earned expertise to establish our authority in our field and create a new career path or new revenue source by turning that knowledge into a course or a program.

Highlights of Episode 56

  • The benefits you gain by teaching your expertise

  • Topics that make for good course subject matters

  • How to compete with all the information that’s already out and available in the internet

  • Where to start if you’re thinking about teaching your expertise

  • The importance of putting the learner first and foremost

