[55] Taming Your Inner Critic | Nancy Jane Smith

In this episode, I’m joined by professional counselor, Nancy Jane Smith, who wrote the book The Happier Approach: Be Kind to Yourself, Feel Happier and Still Accomplish Your Goals.
Nancy and I talk about the happier approach, a simple way to quiet our Mongers, be kinder to ourselves, while also achieving our goals and intentions. We also talk about the mistake we make when we attempt self-compassion, and the more productive approach we can take instead.
Highlights of Episode 55
The 3 voices (Monger, BFF, and Biggest Fan) that are in our heads
Why and when does the “Monger” talk loudest
How to recognize the “BFF” and your “Biggest Fan”
What you can do when the Monger has taken over
The typical mistake we make when we attempt self-compassion