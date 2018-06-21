[55] Taming Your Inner Critic | Nancy Jane Smith

We're All Getting Older

Jun 21, 2018

In this episode, I’m joined by professional counselor, Nancy Jane Smith, who wrote the book  The Happier Approach: Be Kind to Yourself, Feel Happier and Still Accomplish Your Goals.

Nancy and I talk about the happier approach, a simple way to quiet our Mongers, be kinder to ourselves, while also achieving our goals and intentions. We also talk about the mistake we make when we attempt self-compassion, and the more productive approach we can take instead.

Highlights of Episode 55

  • The 3 voices (Monger, BFF, and Biggest Fan) that are in our heads

  • Why and when does the “Monger” talk loudest

  • How to recognize the “BFF” and your “Biggest Fan”

  • What you can do when the Monger has taken over

  • The typical mistake we make when we attempt self-compassion

