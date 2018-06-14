[54] Redefining Work and Success | Yana Banzen

In 2015, Yana Banzen, then a practicing litigation lawyer, decided to pack her things into a storage locker and moved to Thailand. It was an open-ended plan that led to eye and heart-opening discoveries and eventually, a new career direction for her. In this episode, we talk about why and how all these changes came about, what she’s learned in the process, and how she has transformed her life and career since then.
Highlights of Episode 54
In the Intro: I talked about a recent “sign-of-the-times” article from Wired magazine affecting the auto industry and how one company is preparing for the wave of change
Yana Banzen’s catalyst moment that changed the direction of her career
Leaning into her inner wisdom to guide her career and life decisions
How she’s now using her skills and training in a different capacity providing her with better balance
Reactions about her career transformation from friends and colleagues, and her approach for dealing with it all