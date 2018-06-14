[54] Redefining Work and Success | Yana Banzen

We're All Getting Older

Jun 14, 2018

In 2015, Yana Banzen, then a practicing litigation lawyer, decided to pack her things into a storage locker and moved to Thailand. It was an open-ended plan that led to eye and heart-opening discoveries and eventually, a new career direction for her. In this episode, we talk about why and how all these changes came about, what she’s learned in the process, and how she has transformed her life and career since then.

Highlights of Episode 54

  • In the Intro: I talked about a recent “sign-of-the-times” article from Wired magazine affecting the auto industry and how one company is preparing for the wave of change

  • Yana Banzen’s catalyst moment that changed the direction of her career

  • Leaning into her inner wisdom to guide her career and life decisions

  • How she’s now using her skills and training in a different capacity providing her with better balance

  • Reactions about her career transformation from friends and colleagues, and her approach for dealing with it all

