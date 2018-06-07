[53] What I Learned From a Year of Podcasting

In this episode, I share 5 things I’ve learned from one year of podcasting, some behind-the-scenes that contributed to this podcast, and my thoughts on the future of this podcast.
Thank you for being here. I so appreciate that you’ve made the Second Breaks Podcast part of your week. I don’t take that for granted. I know how busy you are and to be able to reach you like this is such an honor.
5 Takeaways from a Year of Podcasting
We can move forward even if we’re scared sh*t.
We can start small and grow from there.
We can and will figure things out along the way.
You can teach old dogs new tricks.
We can and will have more fun when we share our goals with others.