We're All Getting Older

We're All Getting Older

We're All Getting Older
Second Breaks
[53] What I Learned From a Year of Podcasting
0:00
-28:11

[53] What I Learned From a Year of Podcasting

Lou Blaser's avatar
Lou Blaser
Jun 07, 2018

In this episode, I share 5 things I’ve learned from one year of podcasting, some behind-the-scenes that contributed to this podcast, and my thoughts on the future of this podcast.

Thank you for being here. I so appreciate that you’ve made the Second Breaks Podcast part of your week. I don’t take that for granted. I know how busy you are and to be able to reach you like this is such an honor.


5 Takeaways from a Year of Podcasting

  • We can move forward even if we’re scared sh*t.

  • We can start small and grow from there.

  • We can and will figure things out along the way.

  • You can teach old dogs new tricks.

  • We can and will have more fun when we share our goals with others.

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Lou Blaser · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture