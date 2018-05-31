[52] A Career Change in Flight | Dave Pidgeon

"I live in beautiful chaos. To me, I feel like the step that I took back in May, the verdict on that is still out. We don’t know if this has been the best right decision just yet. A lot of that is up to me and what I do. We’re still in the middle of it." —Dave Pidgeon
Highlights of Episode 52:
Why Dave Pidgeon left a “family legacy” career
How a hobby turned into a new professional and career opportunity
Bringing previous experiences and skills into new roles and jobs
The best way to network in today’s digitally-connected world
Why self-awareness becomes even more critical during a career pivot or a career change
And a bonus: a sneak peek at the book that Dave is writing