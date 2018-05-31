We're All Getting Older

We're All Getting Older
Second Breaks
[52] A Career Change in Flight | Dave Pidgeon

Lou Blaser
May 31, 2018

"I live in beautiful chaos. To me, I feel like the step that I took back in May, the verdict on that is still out. We don’t know if this has been the best right decision just yet. A lot of that is up to me and what I do. We’re still in the middle of it."  —Dave Pidgeon

Highlights of Episode 52:

  • Why Dave Pidgeon left a “family legacy” career

  • How a hobby turned into a new professional and career opportunity

  • Bringing previous experiences and skills into new roles and jobs

  • The best way to network in today’s digitally-connected world

  • Why self-awareness becomes even more critical during a career pivot or a career change

  • And a bonus: a sneak peek at the book that Dave is writing

