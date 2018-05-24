[51] The Role of Stories and Storytelling in a Career Pivot | Kay Fabella

I’m joined this week by brand storyteller and communications strategist, Kay Fabella. Kay helps businesses around the world bring their brands to life, so they can meaningfully connect with their clients and meet their business goals.
Highlights of Episode 51
Why we need to pay attention to the stories we tell ourselves
Common fears that people face when thinking about making a pivot
The truth about how and what others “hear” when we talk about our career transitions
How storytelling can help others understand our career change
How to use storytelling when looking for a new job
How to identify our strengths