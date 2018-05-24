We're All Getting Older

We're All Getting Older

We're All Getting Older
Second Breaks
[51] The Role of Stories and Storytelling in a Career Pivot | Kay Fabella
0:00
-24:58

[51] The Role of Stories and Storytelling in a Career Pivot | Kay Fabella

Lou Blaser's avatar
Lou Blaser
May 24, 2018

I’m joined this week by brand storyteller and communications strategist, Kay Fabella. Kay helps businesses around the world bring their brands to life, so they can meaningfully connect with their clients and meet their business goals.

Highlights of Episode 51

  • Why we need to pay attention to the stories we tell ourselves

  • Common fears that people face when thinking about making a pivot

  • The truth about how and what others “hear” when we talk about our career transitions

  • How storytelling can help others understand our career change

  • How to use storytelling when looking for a new job

  • How to identify our strengths

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Lou Blaser · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture