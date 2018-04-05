[45] Tools Every Working-From-Home Person Needs

The number of people working from home, either full-time or part-time, has been on the rise and this trend is only expected to continue. For telecommuters — or really any time we work outside the office — we need to pay attention to the kinds of tools we use, the ease of setting up, and how we access them wherever we are.

If you’re thinking about working from home, doing some kind of freelance project on the side (i.e., without the support of an IT department!), or just want to be more organized in your work and life, you’ll find this episode useful.

For this episode, I’m joined by Customer Research Consultant, Karyn Kelbaugh, who shared her career story in this previous episode.

Karyn works 100% from home. She’s got two sons under her charge, so whatever she uses to operate her business needs to have the trifecta: easy to set up, easy to use, and won’t break the bank.

She and I both share the tools we use and how we use them! We talk tools for: