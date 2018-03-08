We're All Getting Older

We're All Getting Older

We're All Getting Older
Second Breaks
[41] Tackling Career and Motherhood Myths | Jennifer Hargreaves
0:00
-40:56

[41] Tackling Career and Motherhood Myths | Jennifer Hargreaves

Lou Blaser's avatar
Lou Blaser
Mar 08, 2018

In celebration of International Women’s Day, we’re exploring one of the most common assumptions there is out there about what happens to women’s ambitions and career aspirations when they become mothers. My guest, Jennifer Hargreaves, has first-hand experience and in this episode, she shares how this prevailing assumption limited her options at the company where she was employed at the time she became pregnant with her first child.

Highlights of Episode 41

  • Jennifer’s first experience with workplace bias against pregnant women

  • The challenge women face when looking for flexible work arrangement

  • Where the idea of Tellent came from

  • The process that Jennifer took to explore the idea for a year before fully committing to it

  • What helped her the most during her career transition

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Lou Blaser · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture