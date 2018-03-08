[41] Tackling Career and Motherhood Myths | Jennifer Hargreaves

In celebration of International Women’s Day, we’re exploring one of the most common assumptions there is out there about what happens to women’s ambitions and career aspirations when they become mothers. My guest, Jennifer Hargreaves, has first-hand experience and in this episode, she shares how this prevailing assumption limited her options at the company where she was employed at the time she became pregnant with her first child.
Highlights of Episode 41
Jennifer’s first experience with workplace bias against pregnant women
The challenge women face when looking for flexible work arrangement
Where the idea of Tellent came from
The process that Jennifer took to explore the idea for a year before fully committing to it
What helped her the most during her career transition