Second Breaks
[38] How to Position Yourself Strategically in a Career Pivot | Aenslee Tanner
0:00
-36:45

Lou Blaser's avatar
Lou Blaser
Feb 15, 2018

Highlights of Episode 38

  • How sharing her career goals with others and asking for help opened doors for Aenslee Tanner

  • The benefits of asking for feedback, especially when you’re not getting the results you want

  • What personal branding is and why it’s important to consider this when making any kind of career move

  • The challenges that surprised Aenslee when she made the leap to entrepreneurship

  • Things to try out and do when you’re looking to make a career move and move to a different location/country

User's avatar

