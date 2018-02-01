We're All Getting Older

[36] How to Leave a Cubicle Job and Start Your Own Business | Lydia Lee
Feb 01, 2018

Highlights of Episode 36

  • Lydia Lee’s career journey, the moment she realized she had to change direction, and how she made it happen

  • What helped her the most during the transition

  • How she addressed the “money” topic, a common challenge for people looking to make a leap to entrepreneurship

  • How she reframed fear so that it doesn’t paralyze, but instead instigates learning

  • Her advice on where to start, what to focus on, if you’re thinking of one day living your cubicle job and starting your own business

