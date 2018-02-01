[36] How to Leave a Cubicle Job and Start Your Own Business | Lydia Lee

Highlights of Episode 36
Lydia Lee’s career journey, the moment she realized she had to change direction, and how she made it happen
What helped her the most during the transition
How she addressed the “money” topic, a common challenge for people looking to make a leap to entrepreneurship
How she reframed fear so that it doesn’t paralyze, but instead instigates learning
Her advice on where to start, what to focus on, if you’re thinking of one day living your cubicle job and starting your own business