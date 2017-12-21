We're All Getting Older

Second Breaks
[30] Trusting Your Core Strengths | Lacy Boggs
Lou Blaser
Dec 21, 2017

Topics Discussed in Episode 30

  • Lacy Boggs’ career journey, from the woman who wanted to make it big in the film industry to becoming a business owner

  • How she created opportunities for herself by trusting her skills and strengths

  • A surprising skill that she discovered while killing time at a job she hated

  • The realities of freelance writing

  • How the blogging industry looks today

  • Two main ways you can earn money through blogging

  • Key things to consider if you’re thinking of starting a blog

  • The role of content in a business

