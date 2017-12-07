We're All Getting Older

Second Breaks
[28] Building a New Career the Slow and Steady Way with Alison Taylor
Dec 07, 2017

Highlights of Episode 28:

  • How Alison Taylor transitioned from employed to self-employed

  • How she created a name for herself in her new field through word of mouth

  • The earlier “mistakes” she’s made that taught her how to market herself differently

  • How cultivating this one relationship opened an industry opportunity for her and where she now has developed deep specialization

  • The two things that helped her the most during this transition

  • The importance of building new relationships with fellow entrepreneurs

  • The advice she gives to someone in IT who may be considering using their technical skills to build a business

