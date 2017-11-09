We're All Getting Older

We're All Getting Older
Second Breaks
[24] Creating a Location-Independent Career | Amy Scott
0:00
-42:15

[24] Creating a Location-Independent Career | Amy Scott

Nov 09, 2017

Highlights of Episode 24

  • How Amy Scott began her freelance editor career

  • The (surprising) main challenge she faced when she was first starting out

  • What location-independent work is really about

  • How her location-independent career helped her accommodate various life situations and phases

  • Key considerations, if a location-independent career sounds interesting to you

  • Factors to consider when deciding between traditional publishing or independent publishing route

  • Working with an editor: when to hire one during your writing process and how to evaluate someone to work with

