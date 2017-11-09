[24] Creating a Location-Independent Career | Amy Scott

Highlights of Episode 24
How Amy Scott began her freelance editor career
The (surprising) main challenge she faced when she was first starting out
What location-independent work is really about
How her location-independent career helped her accommodate various life situations and phases
Key considerations, if a location-independent career sounds interesting to you
Factors to consider when deciding between traditional publishing or independent publishing route
Working with an editor: when to hire one during your writing process and how to evaluate someone to work with