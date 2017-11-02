We're All Getting Older

[23] Continuous Pivots in Business | Lisa Woods
[23] Continuous Pivots in Business | Lisa Woods

Nov 02, 2017

Highlights of Episode 23

  • Lisa Wood’s evolution from freelance web developer to owner of a web design/development agency and business coach;

  • What helps her navigate through the business changes she continues to make;

  • How the small business world has changed from when she initially made the jump, what makes it easier to make the leap into entrepreneurship, what makes it harder;

  • Networking and building relationships;

  • The unique challenges that women in business face;

  • Where to start if you’re thinking of freelancing on the side.

