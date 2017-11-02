[23] Continuous Pivots in Business | Lisa Woods

Highlights of Episode 23
Lisa Wood’s evolution from freelance web developer to owner of a web design/development agency and business coach;
What helps her navigate through the business changes she continues to make;
How the small business world has changed from when she initially made the jump, what makes it easier to make the leap into entrepreneurship, what makes it harder;
Networking and building relationships;
The unique challenges that women in business face;
Where to start if you’re thinking of freelancing on the side.