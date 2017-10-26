[22] Leveraging Your Strengths as You Pivot | Gregg Eiler

Highlights of Episode 22
The mindset shift that occurred for Gregg which allowed him to see opportunities beyond his corporate career;
How he evaluated his career path options and chose the consulting business path;
Habits he’s adopted to manage his time effectively so he could build his consulting business with a full-time job;
Gregg’s advice to anyone looking to leverage their skill set to start a new career;
How patience is helping with the motivation and the long view;
The state of online education;
What to do if you’re thinking of becoming an online instructor.