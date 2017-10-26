We're All Getting Older

Second Breaks
[22] Leveraging Your Strengths as You Pivot | Gregg Eiler
[22] Leveraging Your Strengths as You Pivot | Gregg Eiler

Lou Blaser
Oct 26, 2017

Highlights of Episode 22

  • The mindset shift that occurred for Gregg which allowed him to see opportunities beyond his corporate career;

  • How he evaluated his career path options and chose the consulting business path;

  • Habits he’s adopted to manage his time effectively so he could build his consulting business with a full-time job;

  • Gregg’s advice to anyone looking to leverage their skill set to start a new career;

  • How patience is helping with the motivation and the long view;

  • The state of online education;

  • What to do if you’re thinking of becoming an online instructor.

