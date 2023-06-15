204. [Midlife Well-Being] Sexual Health with Dr. Alyssa Dweck, MD

EPISODE SUMMARY

Do you believe that sex after menopause is always painful and that your sexual life will never be the same again? If so, you may be surprised to learn that these are just some of the common misconceptions surrounding sex after menopause.

In this episode, Dr. Alyssa Dweck, MD, discusses these misconceptions and provides valuable insights into managing vaginal health during and after menopause. She explains the impact of decreased estrogen levels on vaginal health and the importance of being proactive in managing it. She also addresses the misconception that sex after menopause is always painful and emphasizes the importance of individual choice in engaging in sexual activity.

Overall, this conversation highlights the importance of understanding and managing vaginal health, as well as the need to dispel myths surrounding sex after menopause. This episode highlights the need for reliable information and the importance of addressing menopause comprehensively.

Dr. Alyssa Dweck is a practicing gynecologist and the Chief Medical Officer of Bonafide. She is an Ob/GYN for over 25 years with a special interest in menopausal health and female sexual health. Dr. Dweck is the co-author of three books and has appeared on The Today Show and Good Day LA. She contributes regularly to multiple prints and online media outlets. She has been voted “Top Doctor” in New York Magazine and Westchester Magazine. When she’s not helping women improve their health, Dr. Dweck enjoys time with her husband, two sons, and “girly” English Bulldog. She is an avid runner and sports car enthusiast.



The three main misconceptions about sex after menopause

Main reasons that lead to painful sex after menopause

Products, tools, and practices that can help maintain vaginal health

Complexities around women's libido after menopause



