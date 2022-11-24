193. A Case Study in Personal Growth and Transformation with Vivek Chakrabortty

A singular event rarely transforms a person. True transformation occurs over time and usually, after a series of events that shakes one's world view.
ABOUT MY GUEST:
Vivek Chakrabortty is the CEO and Founder of The Kavi Group, a crisis management and business continuity consulting firm that supports some of the largest firms in the world today. He is a husband and a father to 3 young adults. You’ll hear him say later that home is wherever his family is, so let me just say, today, he and his family reside in Florida.
IN THIS EPISODE:
How Vivek slowly but surely, discarded the rule books and constructs that he had previously lived his life by;
The philosophies — or his North and South stars — that guide his work and life;
How these philosophies show up in his work and his parenting style;
What he views as his responsibility is to his employees;
How his ambition expresses itself today (versus how it was 20 years ago).
For all the links and show notes, head on over to http://secondbreaks.com