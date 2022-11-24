193. A Case Study in Personal Growth and Transformation with Vivek Chakrabortty

A singular event rarely transforms a person. True transformation occurs over time and usually, after a series of events that shakes one's world view.

ABOUT MY GUEST:

Vivek Chakrabortty is the CEO and Founder of The Kavi Group, a crisis management and business continuity consulting firm that supports some of the largest firms in the world today. He is a husband and a father to 3 young adults. You’ll hear him say later that home is wherever his family is, so let me just say, today, he and his family reside in Florida.



IN THIS EPISODE:

How Vivek slowly but surely, discarded the rule books and constructs that he had previously lived his life by;

The philosophies — or his North and South stars — that guide his work and life;

How these philosophies show up in his work and his parenting style;

What he views as his responsibility is to his employees;

How his ambition expresses itself today (versus how it was 20 years ago).

