192. When You Must Do a Major Life Makeover in Midlife with Lori Saitz

I’ve come to regard midlife as a kind of fresh start or rather, we can choose to approach it as a fresh start.

This is a time in our lives when we can pause and really review where we are and think about how we want the second half of our lives to work out, and then really refocus our energy toward that. For many of us, that means choosing to change areas of our life.

Sadly, as much as the vision of our future can be exciting, many of us would rather look away from that vision because we’re not willing to go through the pain of rocking our world as it exists today.

In this episode, I bring you the story of Lori Saitz who did not look away and went through a major life makeover of her own making.



ABOUT MY GUEST:

Lori Saitz is the Founder of Zen Rabbit and host of the podcast “Fine is a 4-Letter Word.” She’s an award-winning writer, speaker, and broadcaster. She guides business professionals who are finished living in a dumpster fire, to a place of unprecedented clarity, peace, and productivity. Using a collaborative approach, she teaches people to be grounded and centered, which leads to improved relationships, increased sales, and better overall health.

IN THIS EPISODE:

Why Lori says “fine” is a 4-letter word.

The thing about commiserating with friends.

Why our friends may not always like the changes we’re making in our lives.

The question we should really stop asking others.

And how to respond when we do get asked that question!

For all the links and show notes, head on over to http://secondbreaks.com