[19] Money Conversations | Jacquette Timmons

Jacquette Timmons, CEO of Sterling Investment Management, discusses the art of talking about money. We cover why money conversations are awkward, common mistakes to avoid, and how to get support from family and loved ones on your career move that may have financial implications.
Highlights of Episode 19
Why it is hard and awkward to talk about money
Common mistakes we make when talking about finances with our loved ones
What influences our relationship with money
How to get support from family and significant others around your career move when it has a potential impact on finances
How to handle other people’s concern around the financial impact of your career move
The choices we’re truly making (and managing) when it comes to money
Difference between financial behaviorist and financial planner/asset or investment manager
Similar lessons learned from “The Black Monday” stock market crash in 1987 and the housing market collapse in 2008