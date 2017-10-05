We're All Getting Older

We're All Getting Older

We're All Getting Older
Second Breaks
[19] Money Conversations | Jacquette Timmons
0:00
-46:10

[19] Money Conversations | Jacquette Timmons

Lou Blaser's avatar
Lou Blaser
Oct 05, 2017

Jacquette Timmons, CEO of Sterling Investment Management, discusses the art of talking about money. We cover why money conversations are awkward, common mistakes to avoid, and how to get support from family and loved ones on your career move that may have financial implications.

 Highlights of Episode 19

  • Why it is hard and awkward to talk about money

  • Common mistakes we make when talking about finances with our loved ones

  • What influences our relationship with money

  • How to get support from family and significant others around your career move when it has a potential impact on finances

  • How to handle other people’s concern around the financial impact of your career move

  • The choices we’re truly making (and managing) when it comes to money

  • Difference between financial behaviorist and financial planner/asset or investment manager

  • Similar lessons learned from “The Black Monday” stock market crash in 1987 and the housing market collapse in 2008

Discussion about this episode

User's avatar

Ready for more?

© 2026 Lou Blaser · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture