186. Decoding the Stories That Shaped Our Lives with Ronna Detrick

We’ve all heard about stories. Storytelling is having its heyday. Everyone is invoking the word so much so that it’s beginning to lose its meaning which is what happens when everyone and their uncles use it in every conceivable way.



But the way Ronna Detrick talks about our stories — those stories that have shaped our lives — is in a different category altogether.

Ronna is a coach, writer, and speaker who focuses on the stories that have shaped women’s lives. She helps women reimagine our stories and tell them in ways that invite beauty, wisdom, and the sovereignty that we desire and deserve.

Ronna says it’s not the stories per se but the way the stories have been told to us that have had a profound impact on our individual lives and in women’s lives collectively.



Stories like Eve, Cinderella, or Snow White. And, of course, yes, the stories that are more unique to our family of origin.



In this episode, Ronna dissects these stories and decodes what about them have such profound impact, how we can begin to recognize and hear how they show up in our lives today, and what we can do to begin the process of reframing and reclaiming our stories.



IN THIS EPISODE:

How stories passed down from generation to generation, like Eve and Cinderella, have profoundly shaped our lives today

How to “listen” to the underlying story

The way the story is told versus the story itself

Why reframing works

How we can begin to reimagine and retell our stories



