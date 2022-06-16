182. Unexpected Life Changes: Mistakes and Lessons Learned

Change, as we all know, is the one thing that’s constant in our lives. Fellow midlifers will likely agree with me that change doesn’t stop when we reach midlife. If anything, it feels as if we’re dealing with change all the time.

Some of these changes we deliberately introduce into our lives, such as when we intentionally change our lifestyle or eating habits, for example. Many of the changes are externally driven. But often, we know about these ahead of time such that we can plan and ease into the changes over time.

But sometimes, the changes are sudden. Or they happen sooner than we thought, and we are caught unprepared.

What do we do then? That’s what I talk about in this episode.



