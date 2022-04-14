179. (Un-Retirement) Leaving the Career You Worked Hard to Build with Paula Adler

IN THIS EPISODE:

How Paula Adler discovered a path to a new career, following a rich and fulfilling corporate career

The whole process - from the decision, to working through her fears, to facing the guilt and planning for her new life

What it meant to leave a career she worked hard to build

Her life and priorities after retiring from her corporate career



ABOUT MY GUEST:

Paula Adler is a certified life and leadership coach. She is a force for positive transformation, enabling clients to explore both their current realities and potential for future success. She leverages her achievements and personal growth to support others in navigating life’s trenches and transitions.

Paula retired from her long, fulfilling career at PwC to start a new career as an executive coach. But her post-retirement career is, one might say, accidental. Paula wasn't looking for a new career. She wasn't even thinking of leaving the one she had at the time. She was on a different quest — one of self-discovery. While she was on that quest, she discovered a new calling that ended up being her post-retirement career.

